CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – In Cumberland County an upgrade at Hillside Courts for West Shore School District students and the community.

The courts at Seventh Street and Brandt Avenue in New Cumberland have a renovated tennis court, two regulation basketball courts, four pickleball courts, and dedicated green space with trees and benches.

Don Kibler, Hillside Court Project Team member said, “It’s a school district project that sits on school district property and is clearly a project that’s moving in the right direction for improving our parks and recreational amenities not only in the borough but frankly throughout the community.”

The project cost around $300,000 and the money came from donations, contributions, and a grant from the state.