CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County Historical Society and the West Shore Historical Society partnered together to host a pop-up shop in Camp Hill.

“History on High” is a shop at the Cumberland Valley Visitors Center in Carlisle.

The pop-up is a chance for Camp Hill residents to check out what “History on High” has to offer without driving to Carlisle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Janice Lynx, executive director of the West Shore Historical Society said, “We’re able to bring to the residents of the west shore all of the vast amount of resources the Cumberland County Historical Society has, a much larger historical society so great place for books, prints, puzzles, ornaments, and so on.”

The pop-up shop will be open for the next two Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s located at the West Shore Historical Society’s headquarters on Kranzel Drive