CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A local sports bar recently moved into a new Carlisle location back in July of 2023, but it may not be staying there much longer.

Kokomo’s Bar & Grill was previously located in a space at 691 Yorktown Road in Lewisberry, which has since been taken over by a new bar called the Horn Pub. According to a July 2023 Facebook post, Kokomo’s Bar & Grill then reopened at a new space in Carlisle on 1582 Holly Pike.

Now, several months later, their new Carlisle space has been listed for sale for $1,250,000.

According to the recent NAICIR listing, the sale of this 2.06-acre property on Holly Pike includes a fully equipped 4,250-square-foot restaurant space, a 13-room weekly rental motel, and a Cumberland County “H” Liquor License.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The owner of Kokomo’s Bar & Grill told abc27 news over the phone that this sale does not include the “Kokomo’s Bar & Grill business”.

As for why they are selling their newest location, the owner says that “everything is always for sale.”

The listing agent for the property is Nik Sgagias.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.