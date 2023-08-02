MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lisburn Community Fire Company is holding its 70th Olde Time Festival this month.

The annual summer festival will take place from August 9 to 12 at located at 1800 Main Street, Lisburn on Route 114 halfway between Mechanicsburg and New Cumberland.

On the first night, the fire company will host “Ride Night” from 6 to 10 p.m. Wristbands will cost $20 and there will be pizza, sausage, funnel cake, and ice cream.

There will also be live music each night by a number of local artists.

Additional entertainment at the festival will include arts and crafts vendors, antique tractor parades, rides for kids, hay rides, bingo, games for all ages, a silent auction and book sale, and a display of Lisburn gear in the fire tent.

Guests are asked not to bring pets to the festival.

More information about the events and activities can be found on The Lisburn Fire Company’s website.