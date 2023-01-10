LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole nearly 20 cases of Red Bull energy drinks from a Lower Allen Township grocery store.

According to police, on Jan. 7, 2023, at around 1:24 p.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the Weis Markets located at 1195 Lowther Road for a non-active retail theft.

On Dec. 4, 2022, at around 5:30 p.m. two males allegedly stole 19 cases of Red Bull energy drinks from the store, valued at $455.81, police say.

According to police, the two men loaded the cases into a tan minivan before leaving the area.

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the theft to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.