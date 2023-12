(WHTM) – Police are attempting to identify three suspects who allegedly entered multiple vehicles in the Beacon Hill development on Nov. 26 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

One of the three victims, police say, can clearly be identified as a female.

Items that were stolen include cash, change, and AirPods.

Anyone who recognizes the actors or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.