CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is accused of withholding over six figures in finances from his sister that was left to them in their father’s will.

According to the charges filed by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Adam Walker, 43, of Texas, was the executor of his father’s estate and was responsible for splitting the money between him and his sister.

After the death of their father in March 2020, Walker sold the estate, including vehicles and personal belongings, and took money out of the estate accounts, the criminal complaint states.

Walker’s sister was given a check for just under $55,000, the DA’s Office says. She figured the amount should have been higher since two homes were sold, and when she asked Walker, he said there were maybe only a few hundred or thousand more.

“Walker deprived his sister of more than $100,00 she was entitled to as a result of her inheritance from her father’s estate,” the criminal complaint states, according to records from bank accounts revealed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The DA’s Office says that Walker’s sister sent a petition to the court to get a look at the estate’s account, however when he was ordered to give one by the court, Walker failed to.

Walker faces a single felony theft by unlawful taking charge and is out on unsecured bail set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.