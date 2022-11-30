CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to the Sheetz located on Harrisburg Pike after reports of an active physical domestic involving Clifford Roy McKelvey and a woman.



According to police, when they arrived on the scene McKelvey was at the self-checkout allegedly shouting at a woman.

Police later found through investigation, that McKelvey had allegedly strangled and bit his ex-girlfriend in the face while they were in his vehicle. He also allegedly restrained his ex-girlfriend in an attempt to prevent her from getting help, police say.

According to the Middlesex Township Police, McKelvey was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Booking Center to be processed and arraigned for strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.