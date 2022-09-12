SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, troopers went to the 6000 block of the Carlisle Pike on Sept. 7 to serve a felony arrest warrant on Eric Hammaker II, who was wanted by PSP Reading for endangering the welfare of a child and had numerous other bench warrants out for his arrest.

Hammaker allegedly claimed to be his brother when police arrived, PSP Carlisle reports, but police say they were able to confirm his identity by comparing prison tattoo photos.

When police attempted to take Hammaker into custody, they say he resisted arrest and tried to take a firearm and a baton from one trooper’s belt and a taser from another trooper.

PSP Carlisle reports that Hammaker was taken into custody after the struggle, treated at a medical facility, and taken to Cumberland County Prison.

In addition to attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, Hammaker was charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, and false ID to law enforcement, according to PSP Carlisle.