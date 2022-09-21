EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14.

According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.

Knouse then asked to use to the restroom at the Judge’s office. Knouse was released from his handcuffs and started to flee, exiting the building by the front door. Detectives chased after Knouse and he was captured soon after.

Knouse also resisted arrested after being captured. He was then returned to the Cumberland County prison and charged with escape, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Knouse’s bail for these charges has been set at $100,000, which he has been unable to post.