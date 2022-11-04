CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after police say he was involved in a stabbing that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Carlisle.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Biddle Mission Park for a stabbing incident at approximately 1:02 a.m. The release from the Carlisle Police Department says that officers were then redirected to a rear lot of the Carlisle Alliance Church.

At that rear lot, officers found a man laying on the ground with a recent stab wound to the back, police said. An investigation revealed that the man had allegedly been attacked by 26-year-old Samier Walker.

Walker was found at the scene and was taken into custody, police said. The knife and other weapons that Walker allegedly used were recovered nearby, the release stated.

Police state that the victim was treated by EMS and released at the scene. Walker was transported to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. Walker has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.