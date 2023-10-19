CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was convicted in Cumberland County of delivering the drugs that led to a woman’s overdose death.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Kyle Hill was found guilty after a jury trial on Monday in front of Judge Albert H. Masland. Sentencing is scheduled for December.

The charges that Hill was found guilty of were drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy to drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver meth and other similar charges.

Hill supplied the drugs that led to the overdose death of Lindsay Bowen in May 2022, the DA’s Office says. Her cause of death was due to acute fentanyl toxicity, the autopsy confirmed.

The DA’s office says there were text messages and Cash App transactions between the two regarding the purchase of drugs. The victim was even seen on a Ring doorbell camera that showed her meeting Hill at his apartment before the fatal overdose.

Silver Spring Township Police was the police department that filed charges. The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Robinson.