FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man died after a single vehicle crash in Franklin County last Friday.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 53-year-old James Monn was driving east on Pensinger Road in Antrim Township. Monn traveled off the right side of Pensinger Road, striking a tree head on.

Police say that Monn’s vehicle came to rest after hitting the tree.

EMS personnel of Rescue-Hose Company #1 removed Monn from the vehicle and he was transported to Meritus Hospital, police say.

According to police, Monn succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Blue and Gray Towing towed the 2000 Toyota Echo from the scene, as it sustained disabling damage from the crash.