CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as cocaine and marijuana, struck a police car as he tried to navigate around emergency vehicles that were responding to a call with their lights activated.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, on Jan. 27 at 1:20 a.m., Lower Allen Township Police officers were in the 300 block of Kingsley Road on an active call. The driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander, identified as Jimmie Phillips, attempted to navigate around five marked patrol vehicles and an ambulance with their emergency lighting activated.

Police say the Phillips struck one of the patrol vehicles, causing it damage.

After Phillips was contacted, he was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and controlled substances. He was then placed under arrest, police say.

According to police, baggies of suspected cocaine and marijuana were seen inside the vehicle. After seizing the vehicle and gaining a search warrant, a stolen firearm was recovered.

Phillips was charged with Persons not to Possess, Receiving Stolen Property, Driving Under the Influence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.