CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle when he crashed into a tractor-trailer in Cumberland County, Troopers say.

According to the crash report, Dale Danner, 66, of Newville, was riding a 1981 Yamaha MC along Roxburg Road in Lower Mifflin Township when he crashed on Sept. 21.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Danner hit a 1987 Peterbilt trailer, wedging the motorcycle under the rear tires, that was in the opposite lane when he took a curve in the roadway, Troopers say.

Danner, according to the report, was thrown from the Yamaha onto the shoulder of the northbound lane where he was found dead from his injuries.