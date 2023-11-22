MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania American Water announced that there is a mandatory water conservation order for approximately 42,000 customers in the Mechanicsburg water system on Wednesday morning.

According to this order, this includes parts of the following communities:

Silver Spring Township,

Hampden Township

Lower Allen Township

Lemoyne Borough

Wormleysburg Borough

East Pennsboro Township

New Cumberland Borough

Fairview Township

Shiremanstown Borough

Camp Hill Borough

Newberry Township

The conservation order was issued following recent rains that have raised water levels in Conodoguinet Creek, which could release trapped oil from an upstream spill that occurred earlier this fall.

Pennsylvania American Water has stopped production at the Silver Spring Water Treatment Plant. The company stated that this decision was made in an abundance of caution. No oil has been detected in the plant and water in the system remains safe to drink and use.

Customers are asked to temporarily limit their water use to essential purposes only, with a targeted use reduction between 10-15% until further notice.