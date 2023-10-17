MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A mandatory water conservation order is in effect for approximately 42,000 customer connections in Pennsylvania American Water’s Mechanicsburg water system.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, this includes the following municipalities:

Silver Spring Township

Hampden Township

Lower Allen Township

Lemoyne Borough

Wormleysburg Borough

East Pennsboro Township

New Cumberland Borough

Fairview Township

Shiremanstown Borough

Camp Hill Borough

Newberry Township

Customers are asked to temporarily limit their water use to essential purposes only, with a targeted use reduction between 10-15%.

The water company has stated this follows an “unexpected incident” affecting the company’s Silver Spring Water Treatment Plant water source. The company is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In addition, the company has increased its production at the West Shore Water Treatment Plant, which also serves the Mechanicsburg water system.

Pennsylvania American Water is notifying affected customers through its automated emergency notification system. The company will provide updates, as needed, and will notify customers when the conservation order is lifted. For more information, visit pennsylvaniaamwater.com and area click on ‘Alerts’.