(WHTM) – A mandatory water conservation order remains in place for a fourth day and will stay in place over the weekend following a diesel spill that happened in Conodoguinet Creek on Tuesday.

The company Weaver consultants tested the well water around the 42 properties surrounding the Perry Area Vocational-Technical School where the leak happened.

The DEP says it came from an underground storage tank at Cumberland Perry Tech School.

Raymond Palmer, Silver Spring Township Manager said, “I think it’s always important when something with drinking water is, you know — it’s what we use and drink in our everyday world so right now I can’t speak for the Cumberland Perry Tech School but I can tell you we are happy they’ve put this effort forward.”

Results from the well water testing should be back in about three days.

Customers in the Mechanicsburg water system are being asked to continue reducing their water usage by 10-15% until further notice. There are about 42,000 customers affected by the order issued by Pennsylvania American Water which includes the following municipalities.

Silver Spring Township

Hampden Township

Lower Allen Township

Lemoyne Borough

Wormleysburg Borough

East Pennsboro Township

New Cumberland Borough

Fairview Township

Shiremanstown Borough

Camp Hill Borough

Newberry Township

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the water is safe to use and drink as normal. Customers are still being asked to reduce the amount of water they use because the Silver Spring Water Treatment Plant was taken offline in response to the contamination of the creek

Pennsylvania American Water said they will notify customers through their automated emergency notification system once the conservation notice is lifted.

Meanwhile, the company is also landlords who have water service in their names to inform tenants of the notice.

Before then, individuals can stay up to date on the situation by going to the Alerts page of the Pennsylvania American Water website.