MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students and adults of all ages are working together to give a Mechanicsburg library a fresh coat of paint.

The artists are painting the barriers in the Joseph T. Simpson Library’s parking lot, a tradition that started in 2021.

The theme for this year’s Beautify the Barriers Project is called “All Together Now.”

Ilse Kryemadhi, Digital Services Librarian said, “We were just looking for ways to improve our property, get people to notice what we’ve got here at the library, and maybe stop in. We had heard of other painting projects and decided why not? We’ve got these ugly, concrete barriers, let’s change them up a little.”

The painting will wrap up at the end of the month and the library will celebrate the artists at a reception on Sunday, June 4.