LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police say two men allegedly stole two televisions while one faked a medical episode.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Jan. 15 two men entered a BJ’s Wholesale Club checkout line with two Samsung TVs valued at $2,349.98.

While in the checkout line, police say one of the men “decided to fake a heart attack.”

While employees tended to the man, the second man pushed the televisions out of the store.

Lower Allen Township Police identified the suspects as Zachary Dooney and Sheldon Vest. An arrest warrant was served to Dooney on March 31. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vest, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police.