CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Mid Penn Bank recently unveiled its newest financial center in Carlisle.

According to Mid Penn Bank, they recently showcased their newest full service financial center earlier in September 2023. Upon it’s Tuesday, September 5 grand opening, this new Mid Penn Bank branch became the first full-service financial center to open in Carlisle and the 18th to open in the capital region.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new Mid Penn Bank financial center will offer traditional banking and account servicing in addition to a comprehensive offering of trust, wealth management, and insurance solutions. According to Mid Penn Bank, the new center is managed by Vice President Taryn Walters of Boiling Springs.

“We are excited to be expanding into Carlisle with a full-service financial center on Walnut Bottom Road. I look forward to providing more convenience to our existing customers in the area and welcoming individuals and businesses from the community to Mid Penn and our brand of banking,” Walters said.

Mid Penn Bank is headquartered in Millersburg and was founded back in 1868. Today, they operate 49 retail locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey with assets totaling approximately $5 billion.

The new Carlisle-based branch held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, September 22.