MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An ice cream shop in Cumberland County is giving away free ice cream on Sunday because it is Oprah Winfrey’s birthday!

Until 8 p.m. Sunday night, Urban Churn is giving out one free kid scoop of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinklers. The owner of the store says this is a great way to kick off Black History Month which begins in February.

“It’s a great way to celebrate Oprah’s birthday as she is an iconic figure, and she is most popularly known for giving free things away, we are doing the same with free ice cream,” Owner Adam Brackbill said.

This is the second year Urban Churn is doing this. The store is located on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.