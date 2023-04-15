CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Midstate Principal walking with a purpose has finished his 100 mile walk today.

Principal John Cominsky of Trinity High School was cheered on as he made his final lap around the track.

Cominsky’s journey began in 2021 when he was admitted to the hospital with Covid Pneumonia and couldn’t walk.

Not taking walking for granted Cominsky began walking after recovery where he averaged 20,000 steps a day.

Over the course of three days Cominsky walked 100 miles to raise money for ongoing school building projects and Saint Francis Soup Kitchen in Harrisburg, but Cominsky didn’t walk alone.

“It was something that I hoped people would get behind but the level of support from the kids, parents, alumni, staff, teachers was tremendous, it was above and beyond,” said Cominsky.

The goal was to walk 100 miles in 70 hours and Cominsky crossed the finish line with five hours to spare.