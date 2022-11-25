CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been found.

Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the 500 block of Hogestown Road. Sheaffer suffers from short term memory loss.

He is around six feet tall and weighs 210 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. Sheaffer is believed to of been last wearing red and black shorts, a black hoodie, and possibly Philadelphia Eagles slides.

If anyone has located Scheaffer or has information, police advise that you call Cumberland County Dispatch at 911 or 717-238-9676.