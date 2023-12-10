(WHTM) – A model train layout was put on by the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society which works to educate Pennsylvanians about railroad history.

Sunday’s event was just one of many in December.

Harry Owens, president of the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society said, “Railroads were who we are and they are who we are. And what we’re doing here is trying to model them as they were and as they are today. You’ll see the trains running here from the steam era all the way up to Amtrak.”

The railroad society’s next event is on Dec. 6.