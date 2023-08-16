CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — Cumberland County will be performing a mosquito spraying of five municipalities around the county during the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The county states that the spraying will begin at 11 p.m. in portions of Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, North Middleton, Monroe, and Silver Spring Townships. This is due to additional West Nile Virus (WNV) positive Mosquito samples in this area.
The county says that positive WNV samples were found in the following municipalities.
- Camp Hill
- Carlisle
- Lemoyne
- Mechanicsburg
- New Cumberland
- Shiremanstown
- East Pennsboro
- Hampden
- North Middleton
- Monroe
- Shippensburg
- Silver Spring Township
- Upper Allen Township
The route for mosquito spraying can be found by clicking here.
As quoted in the release, there are ways that residents can prevent the spread of the virus by following the tips below.
- Using mosquito repellants and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants
- Taking extra precautions around dusk, the peak of female mosquito feeding
- Securing window and door screens to prevent mosquitos from entering your home
- Dumping stagnate water around your property
- Treating water sources that cannot be drained with mosquito dunks that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kill larvae. These products are safe for use around humans and pets and can be found at hardware stores and other local retailers.