CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — Cumberland County will be performing a mosquito spraying of five municipalities around the county during the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The county states that the spraying will begin at 11 p.m. in portions of Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, North Middleton, Monroe, and Silver Spring Townships. This is due to additional West Nile Virus (WNV) positive Mosquito samples in this area.

The county says that positive WNV samples were found in the following municipalities.

Camp Hill

Carlisle

Lemoyne

Mechanicsburg

New Cumberland

Shiremanstown

East Pennsboro

Hampden

North Middleton

Monroe

Shippensburg

Silver Spring Township

Upper Allen Township

The route for mosquito spraying can be found by clicking here.

As quoted in the release, there are ways that residents can prevent the spread of the virus by following the tips below.