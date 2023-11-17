ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A large mansion that has castle-like accents is currently listed for sale for over $4 million.

According to the listing, this mansion, located at 300 River Bend Drive in Enola, was first constructed back in 2004. This approximately 8,000-square-foot mansion is built on a 10-acre property and boasts five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The exterior of this mansion features an all-natural stone façade and a grey slate roof.

Additionally, this “secluded hilltop” 3-story mansion features six fireplaces throughout the home, a Great Room with “massive 24’-high beams”, and a formal dining room with hand-carved millwork. According to the listing, the mansion also shows off a “chef-quality kitchen [which] features 200-year-old white oak floors.”

The outside of this vast property offers a 16,000-gallon outdoor koi pond with a cascading waterfall, and a two-car garage that is situated at the side of the home. The listing also highlights a spacious circular driveway that leads up to the garage.

This mansion is located in a gated community that is part of East Pennsboro Township, and the property was listed by Keller Williams Elite for $4,950,000. The listing agent for the property is Ashley Brunner.

