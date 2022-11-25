WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles.

Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow Drive and Rupley Road in Wormleysburg.

All the vehicles were left unlocked with valuables inside. Police have also said that one vehicle was stolen during the incident.

Police are asking all residents to check their security systems for any footage of the incident.

Anyone who has information on these incidents is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.