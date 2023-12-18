MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The former home of Little Mario’s Pizza was recently purchased and has since been re-opened as a new Nepali Italian eatery.

According to the owner of KC Food Kitchens LLC, Little Mario’s Pizza was first opened back in 2011 and was occupying a space on 5313 East Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg. Recently, the local pizzeria owner decided to retire, and sell the businesses to KC Food Kitchens LLC.

The new Nepali Italian eatery is called Hunger 2 Go and was officially opened on October 31, following the formal purchase of Little Mario’s Pizza. Although the new establishment is now open, the new owner plans on adding authentic Nepali cuisine to their menu after the New Year.

“We will offer fresh, authentic cuisines that are going to be made from scratch every day,” KC Food Kitchen LLC’s owner added.

The new Hunger 2 Go occupies a 1,250-square-foot space that is capable of seating approximately 20 to 30 guests at a time; though the new owner says that his new eatery is mainly a take-out establishment.

Hunger 2 Go’s hours of operation are Tuesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

