NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday.

The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.

Organizers say it is the type of event that brings people together.

“It’s just a great place to come and see your neighbors and your friends and those people who have moved out of New Cumberland, they come back people they know they’re going to see their neighbors and friends.

In the past, donations from the event have been given to borough services, such as the police and fire departments.