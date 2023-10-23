NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland Borough has announced that the New Cumberland Public Library has been temporarily closed due to no heat within the facility.

The borough’s manager has stated that due to the design of the HVAC system, each season the system needs to be manually switched over from cooling to heating and then back to cooling. Because of this, the antifreeze level needs to be adjusted.

The borough began working with the contractor in mid-September, with an originally scheduled date of Oct. 16 for the transition to heat.

The borough stated that status updates were provided to the library regarding delays and the most recent update from the contractor was that the switchover to heat would take place either on Friday, Oct. 20, or Monday, Oct. 23.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, knowing that the heat would not be turned on until sometime Monday, the library board made a decision to close the library until the matter was resolved. The spokesperson stated that the heat is expected to be turned on by the end of the day on Monday.

The Borough has said that it recognizes the frustration of all those involved and understands the concerns of residents by the temporary closure. The reopening of the library is a Library Board decision, and with the transition to heat being completed, the library is expected to reopen Tuesday, Oct. 24.