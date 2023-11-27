MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new health center that will offer a wide variety of services, will soon make its debut in Cumberland County.

The new Sadler Health Center is soon going to open its doors on Monday, December 4 at 5210 East Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg. The new 21,800-square-foot health center will come equipped with 23 exam rooms and eight dental suites.

Additionally, the new health center is going to be offering many different services for its future patients, which include:

Primary Care

Dental Care

Behavioral Health Care

Vision Care

Lab services

Pharmacy

“Sadler’s mission is to provide affordable, accessible healthcare for everyone including patients who are uninsured, underinsured or have government-sponsored insurance like Medicaid or CHIP,” Sadler Health Center Chief Executive Officer Manal El Harrak said. “The goal of our new West Shore health center and our entire organization is to make sure that anyone in our community who needs primary healthcare services has access regardless of their income or insurance status.”

According to Sadler Health Center, they decided to add a new health facility on the West Shore following a “2019 Needs Assessment” that they conducted. The assessment found that over 88% of low-income individuals in Cumberland County did not have access to healthcare or were being underserved.

Once open and operational, the new Sadler Health Center expects to serve over 8,000 patients across the county. To become a patient at the new health center, you can click here or call (717) 218-6670 or (866) SADLER7.

“At Sadler’s new West Shore health center, patients will receive state-of-the-art and comprehensive care provided by professionals who have a heart for community healthcare,” Harrak added. “They’ll also benefit from convenience, as the new health center will serve as a one-stop-shop for care including a pharmacy and even vision care.”

Currently, Sadler Health Center is actively hiring physicians, nurses, medical assistants, dental assistants, and more. If you are interested in applying for a position, you can click here.

It is important to note that upon the Sadler Health Center’s December 4 grand opening, they will immediately offer primary care and then incorporate its other care services in January 2024.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.