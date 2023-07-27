CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A New Jersey man who attacked his girlfriend with a knife at a Cumberland County hotel in 2021 has been sentenced to state prison.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Jonah Williamson was sentenced to spend between 9.5-19 years in state prison.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At a jury trial in May that lasted four days, Williamson was convicted of one count of aggravated assault– causing serious bodily injury and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

Williamson grabbed a knife when an argument turned physical at the Rodeway Inn and in Wormleysburg and stabbed a woman multiple times, the DA’s Office said.

The woman had to be rushed to a local hospital after she was stabbed in the neck, arm, and hands multiple times by Williamson, The DA’s Office said she had gaping wounds and also lost feeling in her ring finger from the attack.

“I’d like to thank the officers involved for their diligent work on this case,” District Attorney Seán McCormack said in a statement. “Domestic violence is all too prevalent in our communities. We will not waiver in the fight against domestic abuse. We will continue to provide support for the victims and make sure their voices are heard. We will work to ensure that the people who pray on victims will face justice in Cumberland County.”

This was the second time the woman was attacked by Williamson; the first time was in April 2020. He also was convicted of Manslaughter in New Jersey in 1996 along with two prior convictions for aggravated assault.

There were numerous law enforcement departments that worked with the DA’s Office in the two-year-long investigation.