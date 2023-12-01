MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ocean State Job Lot will be opening its 10th Pennsylvania store location this weekend.

abc27 News reported back in August 2023 when Ocean State Job Lot first confirmed the upcoming opening of their new Mechanicsburg location.

According to Ocean State Job Lot, they will be holding an official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new 31,939 square foot store on Saturday, Dec. 2. The new store is located at 6520 Carlisle Pike in the Silver Spring Commons, in a space which was formerly occupied by Marshall’s.

It is important to note that this space has been vacant since 2021.

As part of the grand opening, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9:00 a.m., followed by several activities for guests to enjoy, such as free pictures with Santa Clause, free face painting, a live performance by local musician Kirk Wise, and a free giveaway for shoppers who sign up for their loyalty program and spend $5 or more.

The event is scheduled to go until 12:00 p.m. and will also boast a live broadcast from Wink 104.

According to Ocean State Job Lot, the following officials are expected to be in attendance for the grand opening ceremony:

Scott Perry, U.S. Congressman – Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District

Raymond Palmer, Township Manager

Kaytee Isley, representing Representative Greg Rothman

Cheryl Neidig, Assistant Township Manager

Nancy Konhaus Griffie, Board Liaison, Business Advisory Council

John Wascavage, Building & Codes Supervisor

Apart from the grand opening itself, Ocean State Job Lot will be donating 1,200 coats to the Cumberland County VA Clinic.