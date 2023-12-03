MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Ocean State Job Lot just opened its 10th store in Pennsylvania.

This one is at Silver Spring Commons in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

Ocean State Job Lot sells appliances, furniture, and more. A ribbon cutting kicked off with giveaways, face painting, and photos with Santa.

John Brown, Ocean State Job Lot district team leader said, “I think the biggest thing about today is not only is it a great experience for our customers, but it’s a great experience for our associates. We’ve hired over 50 associates here just for this particular building and it really gets them amped up.”

Local leaders like midstate congressman Scott Perry were also there