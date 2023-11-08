(WHTM) — One person has been arrested following a minor crash involving a school bus in Cumberland County.

According to the New Cumberland County Borough Police Department, the incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 8.

Police said a school bus carrying West Shore School District children stopped northbound on Bridge Street at 3rd Street for a red light when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck had not maintained a safe distance from the bus.

No injuries were reported from the crash and the children were still dropped off at school.

The driver of the pickup truck, who police said had outstanding criminal warrants from another law enforcement agency, was taken into custody.