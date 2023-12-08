(WHTM) – There’s a call for a fee increase to cover 911 services in a Midstate county.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and the Department of Public Safety are asking state legislators to reauthorize and increase the surcharge before it expires in January.

These are the costs you see on cell and landline bills.

It’s currently $1.65, and the county is asking for a 32-cent increase to $1.97 for all users.

Michael Snyder, 911 operations manager for Cumberland County said, “We are concerned it has not changed since 2015. It’s not keeping pace with our needs as far as staffing and the amount of money they need to spend in order to recruit qualified people and retain qualified people in this very difficult job.”

911 centers also need help to keep up with new technology.

With the lack of funding, commissioners say the $10 million gap will fall on county taxpayers if the surcharge isn’t reauthorized.