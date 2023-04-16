CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The weather was perfect for the opening day of the Camp Hill Challenger Little League Division.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The baseball league is one of the largest in the region for players with different physical or intellectual abilities and a chance for players to play baseball in a safe and adaptive space.

There’s a child and adult league.

Each player gets a chance to bat, run the bases, and play in the field.

High school volunteers from the Midstate assist the players.

“To be able to give them this time to be outside playing and just be a kid playing ball, to hear them, see the joy on their face, and hearing the crowd cheering for them, it’s just the best,” said Beth Rementer, a coach and parent of players.

Matthew Fagan, a coach and player said, “there’s no pressure, they get to play like the big leagues players and they love it.”

The Challenger League began in 1995 and teams play on Sundays.