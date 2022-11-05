CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle is looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

According to a release, officials are looking for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston.

Johnston is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 100 pounds. He is bald with gray hair on the sides. He also wears glasses and has a gray mustache and beard.

Johnston is operating a 2015 red Chevy Silverado with Pa. registration YKX148. The truck also displays a blue cap and an older yellow New York License plate on the front.

Johnston was last seen in the area of Furnace Hollow Road, in South Newton Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 5 between 8 a.m and 8:30 a.m.

Courtesy of PSP

You are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police or dial 911 if you see Johnston.