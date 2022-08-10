CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Portions of Cumberland County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Thursday, Aug. 11. This is due to the presence of mosquitos who have been infected with the West Nile Virus in the area.

According to a release from the North Middleton Township Police Department, the spray event will be between dusk and 11 p.m. Parts of Carlisle Borough, North Middleton Township, and Middlesex Township will be sprayed to control the spread of adult mosquitos.

The spray program uses an Ultra Low Volume spray which disperses fine droplets into the air. The product used to control the bugs is AquaDUET. The spray has a very low toxicity profile to mammals and negligible impact on non-target insects and the environment.

To see a map of where the spray will be occurring, click here.

According to Cumberland County’s website, residents should stay inside during the spraying, however, the operator will stop the spraying within 50 feet of a passerby when it is possible.