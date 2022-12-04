HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pearl Harbor remembrance day ceremony was held on Sunday at Hampden Township Veterans Park.

The ceremony featured keynote speaker Colonel Christopher Ricci of the U.S. Army. His speech recounted the events as they unfolded on Dec. 7, 1941. But, he also honred local Hampden Township residents who have served in World War II.

“We had Mr. William Caparella here, he was a WWII veteran, navy, he served in Okinawa in 1945 so it’s fantastic. He’s turning 100 years young this January so really awesome that he was able to make it out for the event today,” Col. Christopher Ricci of the U.S. Army said.

The ceremony was hosted by the Hampden Township Veteran’s Recognition Committee.