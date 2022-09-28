CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a pedestrian as well as a commercial vehicle caused traffic delays in Carlisle on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

According to Carlisle Police, the accident occurred at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street on Wednesday Morning. Police are on scene to reconstruct the scene and conduct an accident investigation.

The person involved was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed area narrowed for a few hours so police are recommending that citizens use alternate routes through the area as early as possible.