EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Today was the last day of the Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest.

The day wrapped up with crafts, giveaways, live music, and more.

The festival started back in 1998 as a collaboration between the township and local schools but it was so popular the township decided to host it every year.

Caroline Grove, Recreation Coordinator for East Pennsboro Township said, “It’s great seeing people you don’t see for a while. It’s good to just come hang out with everybody. There’s a lot of activities for the kids – we have pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatables. It’s a great day, the weather held out for us after yesterday was a little bit of a wash.”

The festival will happen again next year.