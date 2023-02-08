CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is planning to host two job fairs at SCI Camp Hill.

The department is holding two job fairs on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. SCI Camp Hill is located at 2520 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill.

The facility is hiring for the following positions:

Entry Level Security

Commissary

Trades

Food service instructors

Maintenance

Corrections Mail Inspector

Utility plant operator

Water treatment plant foreman.

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair and attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the building. All attendees are also encouraged to apply for positions prior to the event.

On-site interviews will take place on the day of the event for correction officer trainees. You are asked to bring two forms of ID.