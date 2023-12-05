CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has announced they will be hosting a two-day job fair at the State Correctional Institute (SCI) in Camp Hill.

The job fairs will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will be held at SCI Camp Hill, located at 2500 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill.

No appointment or registration is needed to attend the event, but attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility.

All attendees are encouraged to apply for positions before arriving at the event. Onsite interviews will take place on the day of the event for corrections officer trainees. Please bring two forms of ID.

To see what positions are open at the facility, click here.