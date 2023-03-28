CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a retailer in Cumberland County has sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, March 27 drawing.

According to the Lottery, the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn along with the red Powerball to win $150,000. The retailer, Karns, on 1706 Spring Road in Carlisle earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $132 million, or $71.4 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, March 29.

For more information, you can visit the winners and benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.