CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Pennsylvania was arrested after he allegedly attempted to kill a patient at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital located in Camp Hill.

According to police, the East Pennsboro Police Department was dispatched to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill for an assault on Feb. 26 at around 7:17 p.m.

After conducting an investigation, police found that John Stoll Jr. had attempted to kill a 92-year-old victim inside of a patient room.

Police say that a staff member witnessed the incident and stopped the assault on the victim.

Stoll was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.

Stoll is being charged with Attempted Homicide.