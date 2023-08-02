CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Charles Bruce Foundation is looking for drawing and writing submissions for a new book.

The book will be a compilation of children’s written work and illustrations.

“We’ve worked with young illustrators for nearly a decade now with our annual Coloring and Caring book that is published each fall. Based on the enormous success we had this past year with Kursid Kids – a story told by an eight-year-old, we think it’s time to branch out to a compilation book written by children as well,” founder Chad Bruce said.

There are three age groups for submissions: ages 0 to 10, 11 to 15, and 16 to 18. Kids can sign up as a artist, writer or both.

To find out more about getting involved, go to charlesbrucefoundation.com, and then to the Kids’ Anthology tab.

“We know kids have great stories inside them. We want to them to unlock those tales and send them into us. There is no geographical boundary and no age requirement to their submissions. And young people can send their artwork as well. So, kids, send us your poetry, your doodles, the product of your imaginations by August 1, 2024, and our team will select pieces for the book,” board member, Chris Kapp, said.

In addition to calling for submissions, the publisher is also offering monthly after-school Zoom meetings on the second Tuesday of each month as well as on the fourth Saturday of each month.

During these meetings, kids will have the opportunity to talk to mentors in both art and writing and get help with their projects.

On Friday, August 4, 2023, the Carlisle Arts Learning Center (CALC), which is located at 38 West Pomfret Street in Carlisle, will host the first CBF Kids’ Literature open house.

Those who come will be able to meet Ronan Russell, author of Kursid Kids, and artist, Aron Rook between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The event will also have food and an art show including Rook’s work.