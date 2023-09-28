(WHTM) – Republicans and Democrats in the state house are doing something very cool as a chance to bond.

They’re doing different things in the community together!

On Thursday, the newly-formed house bipartisan caucus took on residents at Messiah Village in Mechanicsburg on the pickleball court.

Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin and Cumberland County) said, “When we’re out in the beautiful weather with our senior friends, It just relaxes us and we can start having fun, building relationships. So I wanted Democrats and Republics to start a Building of Relationships.”

Just for the record, those very spry seniors at Messian Village came out on top on the pickleball court.