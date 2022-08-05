CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Illinois man led police on a lengthy pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County on Aug. 3, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say the location of the incident was mile marker 224.4 on the turnpike in North Middleton Township. The incident began around 6 p.m. with the driver, 24-year-old Colin Hickey, speeding.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police pursued Hickey, and the pursuit ended near mile marker 246, police report.

Hickey was taken to Cumberland County Prison to be arraigned on charges of feeling and eluding, recklessly endangering, and multiple traffic violations, according to the police report.